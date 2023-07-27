Angels acquire pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López from White Sox for prospects View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, signaling their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels traded two of their top minor league prospects — left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero — to the White Sox, who got a solid return for two pitchers playing their final season before free agency.

Los Angeles announced the deal shortly after Sports Illustrated cited an unnamed source in reporting the Angels will not trade Ohtani, the 2021 AL MVP and two-way superstar. Ohtani will be an unrestricted free agent this winter, but the Angels are pulling out all the stops to contend for their first playoff appearance in Ohtani’s six major league seasons.

Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher. He was among the top available names on the market as an impending free agent unlikely to re-sign with the White Sox.

Giolito is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA this season in 21 starts for Chicago. His 131 strikeouts are 10th in the AL, and he has limited opponents to a .211 average in his last nine starts.

Giolito is a Santa Monica native who pitched alongside Atlanta’s Max Fried and St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty in high school in Studio City. Giolito spent his past seven big league seasons in Chicago’s rotation, winning 59 games.

López will bolster the Angels’ inconsistent bullpen. He is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA and four saves in 43 appearances this season, and he has made eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

The White Sox (41-62) landed two respected prospects in the deal.

Bush was a second-round pick in 2021, and he is 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA with two minor league teams this season. Quero is considered a future major league catcher, but his path to the majors with the Angels would be blocked by Logan O’Hoppe, who showed tremendous promise as a rookie early this season before a torn labrum sidelined him until next month.

The Angels (52-49) have won six of their last seven games to move four games behind Toronto for the final AL wild-card spot, although the Yankees and Red Sox are between Los Angeles and the Blue Jays.

The Angels play a doubleheader at Detroit on Thursday.

