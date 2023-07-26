Clear
Padres and Pirates meet, winner secures 3-game series

By AP News

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (49-53, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-11, 4.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Padres: Seth Lugo (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -209, Pirates +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Diego has a 26-24 record at home and a 49-53 record overall. The Padres have hit 131 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Pittsburgh has a 44-57 record overall and a 21-31 record in road games. The Pirates have a 19-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 24 doubles and 20 home runs for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 13-for-38 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 11-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

