Clear
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics play the Giants looking to break road losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (28-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-47, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-4, 6.11 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (4-4, 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -182, Athletics +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the San Francisco Giants looking to break a five-game road skid.

San Francisco is 27-22 in home games and 55-47 overall. The Giants are 29-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Oakland has a 28-75 record overall and a 13-36 record on the road. The Athletics have a 20-61 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .238 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-29 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .182 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 