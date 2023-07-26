Bichette leads Blue Jays against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -137, Blue Jays +116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Bo Bichette had four hits against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has a 30-17 record in home games and a 57-42 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .456.

Toronto has a 56-45 record overall and a 29-26 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 54 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 15-for-40 with a double, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press