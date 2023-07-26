Clear
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bichette leads Blue Jays against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -137, Blue Jays +116; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Bo Bichette had four hits against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has a 30-17 record in home games and a 57-42 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .456.

Toronto has a 56-45 record overall and a 29-26 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts ranks second on the Dodgers with 54 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 15-for-40 with a double, five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 