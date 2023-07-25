Clear
Merrifield leads Blue Jays against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

By AP News

Toronto Blue Jays (56-45, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 5.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -154, Blue Jays +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Whit Merrifield had four hits against the Dodgers on Monday.

Los Angeles has a 57-42 record overall and a 29-17 record at home. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .456.

Toronto has a 56-45 record overall and a 29-25 record in road games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .332 batting average, and has 35 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 49 walks and 70 RBI. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-40 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 doubles and 17 home runs for the Blue Jays. Merrifield is 16-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: day-to-day (forearm), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

