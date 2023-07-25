Giants aim to break 6-game slide, play the Athletics

Oakland Athletics (28-74, fifth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-47, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.75 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (6-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to stop their six-game slide when they play the Oakland Athletics.

San Francisco has a 26-22 record at home and a 54-47 record overall. The Giants have hit 117 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Oakland has a 28-74 record overall and a 13-35 record in road games. The Athletics have gone 20-61 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 13 home runs while slugging .401. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-32 with four doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .178 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .220 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (arm), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press