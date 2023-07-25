Clear
Tigers start 3-game series against the Angels

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (51-49, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-54, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5, 2.69 ERA, .97 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Tigers -128, Angels +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 22-27 record in home games and a 46-54 record overall. The Tigers have a 32-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 22-26 in road games and 51-49 overall. The Angels have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .332.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 15 home runs while slugging .414. Kerry Carpenter is 11-for-35 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 36 home runs while slugging .674. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 6-4, .253 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (hip), Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (back), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

