Mostly Cloudy
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Padres take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (48-52, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Quinn Priester (0-1, 11.81 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, two strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (7-6, 4.36 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -257, Pirates +212; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to begin a three-game series.

San Diego has a 25-23 record at home and a 48-52 record overall. The Padres have gone 22-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 43-56 record overall and a 20-30 record in road games. The Pirates have gone 30-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .284 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 14-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 RBI for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 12-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (july), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 