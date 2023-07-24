Dodgers host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (55-45, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.39 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (2-2, 6.40 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 57-41 record overall and a 29-16 record in home games. The Dodgers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

Toronto is 55-45 overall and 28-25 on the road. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .416 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs while slugging .569. Freddie Freeman is 17-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 21 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .271 for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 9-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

