Angels play the Pirates on home winning streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-48, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -186, Pirates +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Pittsburgh Pirates trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles is 28-22 in home games and 50-48 overall. The Angels have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .446.

Pittsburgh is 19-29 in road games and 42-55 overall. The Pirates are 22-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, seven triples and 35 home runs while hitting .305 for the Angels. Mike Moustakas is 8-for-40 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski is second on the Pirates with 32 extra base hits (12 doubles and 20 home runs). Henry Davis is 11-for-32 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .248 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 2-8, .199 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press