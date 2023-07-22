Clear
Giants look to stop skid in matchup with the Nationals

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (54-44, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (39-58, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (8-7, 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-8, 3.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -190, Nationals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 16-32 record at home and a 39-58 record overall. The Nationals have a 31-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 54-44 overall and 28-22 in road games. The Giants have a 26-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Nationals are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 24 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .292 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 11-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .275 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-32 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Giants: 7-3, .213 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Israel Pineda: 60-Day IL (finger), Paolo Espino: 15-Day IL (finger), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

