San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (47-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-53, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD; Tigers: Matt Manning (3-1, 3.12 ERA, .98 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Detroit Tigers leading the series 1-0.

Detroit is 20-26 at home and 44-53 overall. The Tigers have a 15-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 47-51 record overall and a 22-28 record in road games. The Padres have the sixth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.81.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .229 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 11-for-34 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 19 home runs, 93 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .266 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .223 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

