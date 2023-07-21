Clear
Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

By AP News

Houston Astros (54-43, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-72, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -263, Athletics +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros meet the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has a 14-37 record at home and a 27-72 record overall. The Athletics have a 14-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston is 54-43 overall and 29-21 on the road. The Astros have a 38-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 7-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-33 with a double and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .234 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Astros: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

