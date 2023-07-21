Clear
Angels open 3-game series at home against the Pirates

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-48, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.53 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -203, Pirates +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 27-22 record at home and a 49-48 record overall. The Angels have gone 27-14 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 42-54 record overall and a 19-28 record on the road. The Pirates have a 27-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 35 home runs while slugging .678. Mickey Moniak is 17-for-43 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .266 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 12 doubles and 10 home runs. Jared Triolo is 12-for-37 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .189 batting average, 5.45 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

