Clear
71.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics host the Astros to open 4-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Astros (53-43, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (4-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.51 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -188, Athletics +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Oakland has a 14-36 record in home games and a 27-71 record overall. The Athletics are 16-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 28-21 in road games and 53-43 overall. The Astros have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .239 for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 10-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 23 doubles and 14 home runs for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 13-for-33 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ryan Noda: day-to-day (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 