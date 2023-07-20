Athletics host the Astros to open 4-game series

Houston Astros (53-43, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (4-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.51 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -188, Athletics +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Oakland has a 14-36 record in home games and a 27-71 record overall. The Athletics are 16-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Houston is 28-21 in road games and 53-43 overall. The Astros have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 RBI while hitting .239 for the Athletics. Jordan Diaz is 10-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 23 doubles and 14 home runs for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 13-for-33 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ryan Noda: day-to-day (jaw), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press