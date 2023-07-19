Clear
Giants’ Brandon Crawford put on injured list with left knee inflammation

By AP News
San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford follows through on a two-run home run against Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of left knee inflammation.

Crawford, 36, is hitting .207 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 65 games this season and had been in a 3-for-24 slide. The Giants said the move was retroactive to Monday.

“He’s been dealing with the soreness to some degree since spring training,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “Some days, it’s manageable. Some days, it’s challenging. We thought it was a good time to give him a blow. We hope to get him back after the off day.”

Infielder David Villar was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

