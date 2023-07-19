Clear
San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays play in game 2 of series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (45-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-42, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (6-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -117, Padres -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Toronto Blue Jays leading the series 1-0.

Toronto is 53-42 overall and 26-19 at home. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .416.

San Diego has gone 20-27 in road games and 45-50 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 14 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Blue Jays. Whit Merrifield is 14-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles and 18 home runs for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 11-for-35 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .265 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (side), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

