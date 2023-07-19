Athletics and Red Sox meet in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (51-45, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (26-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (7-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (2-6, 6.66 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -226, Athletics +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Oakland has a 26-71 record overall and a 13-36 record in home games. The Athletics have gone 17-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has a 25-23 record on the road and a 51-45 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 16 home runs while slugging .471. Tony Kemp is 10-for-36 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 22 doubles and 14 home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 13-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .296 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press