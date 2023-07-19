Yankees look to stop losing streak in matchup with the Angels

New York Yankees (50-46, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (48-48, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -110, Angels -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 26-22 at home and 48-48 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .332 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

New York has gone 22-23 in road games and 50-46 overall. The Yankees rank third in the AL with 132 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe has 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .246 for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 17-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with a .264 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-33 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .264 batting average, 7.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .207 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press