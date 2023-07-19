Clear
12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat

By AP News
Cincinnati Reds' Christian Encarnacion-Strand hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.

Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time.

Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday night by routing Washington 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13.

San Francisco beat Cincinnati, the New York Mets topped the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10. Elias said that score had never before occurred three times on the same day.

Four games in which both teams scored double-digit runs matched the record of July 4, 1894, and July 9, 1898, MLB said.

In more mundane 10-3 routs, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Baltimore and Minnesota defeated Seattle.

Cleveland topped Pittsburgh 10-1 .

San Diego fell just short, stranding a runner at second in the ninth inning of a 9-1 victory at Toronto.

There were 15 games Tuesday — the completion of the suspended Giants-Reds game counts as Monday in the records.

There were 24 games on May 30, 1884, a year there were three major leagues: the National League, the American Association and the Union Association. Ned Williamson of the Chicago White Sox had the first three-homer game in big league history.

While there was just the 12-team NL on July 4, 1984, every team played a Fourth of July doubleheader.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

