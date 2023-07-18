Clear
Athletics bring home losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

By AP News

Boston Red Sox (51-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-71, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Athletics: Luis Medina (2-7, 6.34 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to end their five-game home slide with a win over the Boston Red Sox.

Oakland is 12-36 in home games and 25-71 overall. The Athletics are 18-58 in games when they have given up a home run.

Boston has a 51-44 record overall and a 25-22 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .435 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBI for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 8-for-33 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .259 for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 9-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .220 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .307 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Rafael Devers: day-to-day (calf), Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

