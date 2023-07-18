Clear
Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

By AP News

New York Yankees (50-45, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-48, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (5-5, 4.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -111, Angels -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles has a 25-22 record in home games and a 47-48 record overall. The Angels have hit 144 total home runs to lead the AL.

New York has a 22-22 record on the road and a 50-45 record overall. The Yankees have a 25-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, six triples and 35 home runs while hitting .306 for the Angels. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-37 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 10-for-33 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .266 batting average, 7.66 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .222 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

