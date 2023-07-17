Reds take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (52-41, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (50-44, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (8-7, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -156, Reds +134; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds come into a matchup with the San Francisco Giants as losers of four games in a row.

Cincinnati is 50-44 overall and 23-24 in home games. The Reds have gone 40-9 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 52-41 overall and 26-19 on the road. The Giants have a 37-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Elly De La Cruz is 14-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto ranks fifth on the Giants with 22 extra base hits (nine doubles and 13 home runs). Blake Sabol is 8-for-31 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Ben Lively: day-to-day (cramps), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press