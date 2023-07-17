Orioles host the Dodgers on 4-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-39, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (57-35, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (2-0, 4.35 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -111, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore has a 29-18 record in home games and a 57-35 record overall. The Orioles have a 40-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 53-39 record overall and a 24-23 record in road games. The Dodgers are 31-13 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 42 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs). Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-43 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .317 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 32 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs. Mookie Betts is 16-for-40 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (back), Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (quadricep), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press