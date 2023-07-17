Athletics enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (50-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-70, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Boston Red Sox as losers of seven in a row.

Oakland is 12-35 at home and 25-70 overall. The Athletics have an 18-58 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Boston has gone 24-22 on the road and 50-44 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .435.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .244 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 5-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 20-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .308 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press