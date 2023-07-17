Clear
101.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Boston Red Sox (50-44, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-70, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Boston Red Sox as losers of seven in a row.

Oakland is 12-35 at home and 25-70 overall. The Athletics have an 18-58 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Boston has gone 24-22 on the road and 50-44 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .435.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .244 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 5-for-29 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 20-for-43 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .308 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Brent Rooker: day-to-day (illness), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 