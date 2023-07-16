Clear
Knuckleballer Matt Waldron brought up by Padres, who put Morejon on injured list

By AP News
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon fields a ground ball before throwing to first for the out on New York Mets' Luis Guillorme during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Knuckleballer Matt Waldron brought up by Padres, who put Morejon on injured list

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Knuckleballer Matt Waldron was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday by the San Diego Padres, who placed left-hander Adrian Morejon on the 15-day injured list because of right knee inflammation.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers was returned to El Paso after serving as the 27th man in Saturday’s doubleheader and taking the loss in a 9-4 defeat in the second game against Philadelphia.

Waldron, a 26-year-old right-hander is 1-6 with a 7.02 ERA in 12 starts and two relief appearances for El Paso. He has one career start with the Padres, taking the loss as he allowed two runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings in a 2-0 defeat to Washington on June 24.

Weathers is 1-6 with a 6.25 ERA.

Morejon has a 7.00 ERA in one start and seven relief appearances.

