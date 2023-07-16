Betts leads Dodgers against the Mets after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (42-50, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (5-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -121, Dodgers +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets after Mookie Betts had four hits against the Mets on Saturday.

New York has a 42-50 record overall and a 20-21 record at home. The Mets have a 17-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 53-38 overall and 24-22 on the road. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo has a .266 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 14 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs. Francisco Alvarez is 12-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Will Smith has 10 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Dodgers. Betts is 16-for-38 with five doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press