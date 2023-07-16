Cloudy
Pirates take home losing streak into matchup with the Giants

By AP News

San Francisco Giants (51-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (4-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 4.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -147, Pirates +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the San Francisco Giants looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Pittsburgh has a 22-23 record at home and a 41-51 record overall. The Pirates have a 19-38 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco has a 25-19 record in road games and a 51-41 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .262 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 13 home runs while slugging .417. Wilmer Flores is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

