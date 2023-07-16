Cloudy
Athletics bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Twins

By AP News

Minnesota Twins (47-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-69, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (1-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Twins -206, Athletics +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics enter a matchup against the Minnesota Twins as losers of six games in a row.

Oakland has a 25-69 record overall and a 12-34 record in home games. The Athletics have a 14-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota has a 21-24 record in road games and a 47-46 record overall. The Twins have the third-best team ERA in the majors at 3.71.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 RBI for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 8-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Joey Gallo leads the Twins with 16 home runs while slugging .468. Carlos Correa is 14-for-40 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Twins: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.20 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

