Padres’ Fernando Tatis exits 2nd game of doubleheader versus Phillies with an ankle injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. left the second game of a Saturday doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning with an ankle injury.

Padres manager Bob Melvin described the injury as a “twisted” ankle.

Tatis left the game after popping out to first base in the sixth inning of the Padres’ 9-4 loss in the nightcap. San Diego lost the opener 6-4 and fell further out of playoff contention as a result of the sweep.

Melvin indicated that Tatis injured his ankle earlier in the second game, possibly on Kyle Schwarber’s lineout to right in the third inning.

Tatis finished the doubleheader going 1 for 7 with three strikeouts.

