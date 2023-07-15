Padres bring 3-game win streak into game against the Phillies

San Diego Padres (44-47, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-42, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (6-7, 2.94 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -130, Phillies +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 22-17 in home games and 48-42 overall. The Phillies have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.13.

San Diego is 44-47 overall and 19-24 on the road. The Padres have gone 32-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 15-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 RBI for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-45 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

By The Associated Press