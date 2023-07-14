Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Astros visit the Angels to open 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Astros (50-41, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (4-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (7-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Angels -158, Astros +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Houston Astros on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 45-46 record overall and a 23-20 record at home. The Angels have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .442.

Houston is 50-41 overall and 25-19 in road games. The Astros have a 41-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with a .302 batting average, and has 15 doubles, six triples, 32 home runs, 48 walks and 71 RBI. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 56 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 9-for-27 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .232 batting average, 7.73 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Astros: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (oblique), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 