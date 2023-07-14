Clear
68.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pirates host the Giants in first of 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Francisco Giants (49-41, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (7-9, 4.87 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -125, Pirates +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Pittsburgh is 41-49 overall and 22-21 at home. The Pirates are 22-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 49-41 overall and 23-19 on the road. The Giants have a 25-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples and nine home runs while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 11-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-30 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (leg), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 