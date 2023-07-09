Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics look to end 3-game slide, play the Red Sox

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (25-66, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (47-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-6, 4.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tayler Scott (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -169, Athletics +143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing three straight games.

Boston has gone 25-22 at home and 47-43 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank seventh in MLB.

Oakland is 25-66 overall and 13-34 in road games. The Athletics are 13-23 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 40 extra base hits (20 doubles and 20 home runs). Jarren Duran is 17-for-35 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .225 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), Paul Blackburn: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 