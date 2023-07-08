Senga, Cobb, Kimbrel, Burnes and López added to rosters for Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Mets’ Kodai Senga, San Francisco’s Alex Cobb, Philadelphia’s Craig Kimbrel and Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes were added to the National League All-Star roster as replacements for pitchers who will be inactive for Tuesday’s game.

Minnesota’s Pablo López joined the American League roster on Saturday and becomes an All-Star along with the player he was traded for last winter, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez.

Atlanta’s Bruce Elder and Spencer Strider won’t pitch in the game, along with the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman and Milwaukee’s Devin Williams.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson were dropped earlier in the week because of injuries and Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase decided to skip the game because of the imminent birth of a child.

Earlier replacements include Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco, Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estévez, Pittsburgh closer David Bednar and Arizona infielder Geraldo Perdomo.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports