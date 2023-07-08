Clear
Angels look to stop skid in game against the Dodgers

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (45-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-38, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 50-38 overall and 28-16 at home. The Dodgers have a 38-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 22-25 record in road games and a 45-45 record overall. The Angels have a 24-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 49 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). J.D. Martinez is 9-for-42 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 31 home runs while slugging .647. Mike Trout is 13-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Angels: 2-8, .229 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (knee), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (shin), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

