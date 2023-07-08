Alvarez leads Mets against the Padres after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (42-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (41-47, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-6, 6.61 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-7, 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -172, Mets +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres after Francisco Alvarez had four hits against the Padres on Friday.

San Diego is 41-47 overall and 23-23 in home games. The Padres have the eighth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.87.

New York has a 22-27 record in road games and a 42-46 record overall. The Mets are 30-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .286 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Manny Machado is 13-for-43 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 19 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI while hitting .239 for the Mets. Tommy Pham is 16-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press