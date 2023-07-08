Clear
67.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Red Sox host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (25-65, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (46-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (4-1, 2.70 ERA, .96 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -233, Athletics +192; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Boston has gone 24-22 in home games and 46-43 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

Oakland is 25-65 overall and 13-33 on the road. The Athletics are 14-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 20 home runs while slugging .494. Jarren Duran is 16-for-35 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 5-5, .218 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 