Red Sox host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (25-65, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (46-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (4-1, 2.70 ERA, .96 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Red Sox -233, Athletics +192; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Oakland Athletics.

Boston has gone 24-22 in home games and 46-43 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

Oakland is 25-65 overall and 13-33 on the road. The Athletics are 14-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 20 home runs while slugging .494. Jarren Duran is 16-for-35 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .282 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 5-5, .218 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press