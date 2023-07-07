Clear
90.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list

Photo Icon View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right shoulder injury.

The roster move, retroactive to Thursday, was one of several the Athletics announced Friday before opening a three-game series against the Red Sox.

Ruiz is batting .257 with 43 stolen bases. The Athletics said the outfielder has a shoulder subluxation.

Oakland also called up right-hander Angel Felipe and outfielder Cody Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas and designated right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia for assignment.

The Athletics have used 47 players this season, not including the additions to the roster made Friday. Oakland used 64 players last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 