Red Sox play the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (25-64, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-43, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Boston has a 45-43 record overall and a 23-22 record at home. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .262, which ranks second in the AL.

Oakland has a 25-64 record overall and a 13-32 record in road games. The Athletics are 14-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 19 doubles and 20 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 14-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 12 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 7-for-31 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Athletics: 5-5, .208 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ryan Noda: day-to-day (illness), Esteury Ruiz: day-to-day (shoulder), Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press