Mets take on the Padres after Lindor’s 5-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New York Mets (41-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (41-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (5-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres after Francisco Lindor had five hits against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

San Diego has gone 23-22 at home and 41-46 overall. The Padres have a 20-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has gone 21-27 on the road and 41-46 overall. The Mets have a 17-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 20 doubles and 15 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-46 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 41 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-29 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 6-4, .250 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

