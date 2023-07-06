Dodgers play the Pirates with 2-1 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (3-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-5, 4.94 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -238, Pirates +196; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles has a 26-16 record in home games and a 48-38 record overall. The Dodgers are second in the NL with 137 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Pittsburgh has a 40-46 record overall and an 18-25 record in road games. The Pirates have a 30-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 20 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-42 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads the Pirates with 19 home runs while slugging .522. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (knee), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (neck), Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press