Tigers host the Athletics on home losing streak

Oakland Athletics (25-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (37-48, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (2-2, 5.17 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Tigers -165, Athletics +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to stop their three-game home slide with a win against the Oakland Athletics.

Detroit is 37-48 overall and 18-23 in home games. The Tigers are 13-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Oakland is 25-63 overall and 13-31 in road games. The Athletics have gone 17-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with 12 home runs while slugging .402. Matt Vierling is 13-for-37 with a double, two triples and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 11-for-39 with two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .216 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press