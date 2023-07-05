Clear
93.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

Sponsored by:
By AP News
New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB’s 24th perfect game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 