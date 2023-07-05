Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Tigers into game 2

Oakland Athletics (24-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (37-47, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-5, 6.78 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Tigers -229, Athletics +189; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 18-22 at home and 37-47 overall. The Tigers are 25-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 12-31 record on the road and a 24-63 record overall. The Athletics are 13-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 9-for-40 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz leads the Athletics with a .255 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI. Tyler Wade is 10-for-28 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 5-5, .201 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (finger), Reese Olson: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Carlos Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press