Pitcher Tarik Skubal returns for Detroit Tigers after 11-month absence

By AP News

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Skubal was Detroit’s best starter in 2022, going 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts. Skubal struck out 117 batters in 117 2/3 innings.

However, an elbow strain ended his season on Aug. 1 and he didn’t pitch again until starting a rehab assignment on June 4. He made five starts, split between Class A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, before returning to Detroit.

To make room for Skubal on the active and 40-man rosters, LHP Tyler Alexander was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

