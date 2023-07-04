Clear
Giants look to break 3-game slide, play the Mariners

By AP News

Seattle Mariners (41-42, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-39, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -134, Mariners +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to end their three-game skid when they play the Seattle Mariners.

San Francisco is 46-39 overall and 23-20 at home. The Giants have gone 30-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle has a 41-42 record overall and a 17-22 record in road games. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.96 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 42 RBI for the Giants. Blake Sabol is 8-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 31 RBI for the Mariners. Tom Murphy is 8-for-16 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mariners: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (hamstring), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (finger), Penn Murfee: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

