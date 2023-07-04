Athletics visit the Tigers to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (23-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (37-46, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Tigers -171, Athletics +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Detroit is 37-46 overall and 18-21 in home games. The Tigers have a 25-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 23-63 record overall and an 11-31 record on the road. The Athletics are 18-52 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .251 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. Matt Vierling is 12-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple and a home run for the Athletics. Tony Kemp is 10-for-38 with two triples, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .206 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (finger), Reese Olson: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Yacksel Rios: 15-Day IL (raynaud’s syndrome), James Kaprielian: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (hand), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press