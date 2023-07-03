Padres host the Angels to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (45-41, third in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (38-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (4-7, 3.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

San Diego is 38-46 overall and 20-22 at home. The Padres have gone 18-36 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has a 45-41 record overall and a 22-21 record on the road. The Angels are 24-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 15 home runs, 75 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .277 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11-for-44 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 51 extra base hits (15 doubles, five triples and 31 home runs). Mike Trout is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .255 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Carlton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiss Knehr: 15-Day IL (elbow), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (illness), Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Angels: Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press