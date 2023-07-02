Clear
Wimbledon 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas will be on court for the fifth day in a row

By AP News
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, takes part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas already has eliminated two Grand Slam champions — Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray — while playing for four days in a row at Wimbledon. He’s scheduled to be back out on court for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday. The No. 5-seeded Tsitsipas is a two-time runner-up at majors. His victory over Thiem was interrupted by rain and stretched from Tuesday to Wednesday. The victory over Murray was halted because it got too late at night to continue on Thursday so they resumed on Friday. Tsitsipas has put in a lot more work this week than his third-round opponent, Laslo Djere of Serbia.

